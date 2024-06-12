Governor Glenn Youngkin releases statement on first meeting of preserving VMSDEP Task Force

June 12, 2024
RICHMOND, VA –  Governor Glenn Youngkin Tuesday released the following statement after the first meeting of the Preserving Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program (VMSDEP) Task Force:

“I’d like to thank the Task Force for convening yesterday and bringing together Gold Star families and our Veteran community to discuss important concerns surrounding the recent VMSDEP changes,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I look forward to the General Assembly returning by the end of the month to send me a bill that repeals and reverses the eligibility changes made to this important program. We heard from Virginians clearly, and we are working to repeal the changes this month while we allow the Task Force to continue its work and issue recommendations for the future of this program to be taken up in the 2025 General Assembly session.”

