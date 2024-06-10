Kiggans votes to fully fund veteran healthcare, improve military housing

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) released the below statement following the passage of H.R. 8580, the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2025, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a vote of 209-197. This legislation fully funds Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care programs and benefits and provides robust funding for military construction projects through the Department of Defense (DoD). Importantly, this bill appropriates $400 million dollars more than the President’s Budget Request.

“In Congress, I’m working hard to ensure our active-duty military members have a quality of life they deserve, and our veterans have the resources they need to lead successful, healthy lives when they come home,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “That’s why I voted in favor of this legislation to fully fund VA health care and benefits and support crucial military construction projects for our troops.

“I’m proud to have personally secured funding in this bill to build new unaccompanied housing and a child development center at Naval Air Station Oceana as well as a child development center at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story. Our men and women in uniform put their lives on the line for our country and their families serve alongside them…it’s our responsibility to provide them and with a quality of life deserving of their service and sacrifice.

“As a third-generation veteran, wife of a veteran, and mother of future veterans, I’m honored to represent one of the largest veteran populations in the country. It is only right to fully fund the care and benefits they earned by answering this call to serve. By fully funding veterans’ healthcare and investing in quality-of-life improvements such as housing and childcare, we are upholding our sacred promise to support those who have served and those who are currently serving. I encourage my colleagues in the Senate to join us in this effort and look forward to getting this important legislation across the finish line.”

Specifically, Congresswoman Kiggans secured funding for the following projects in the Hampton Roads community:

$16 million for unaccompanied housing at NAS Oceana.

$2 million for a 20,139 square foot Child Development Center at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story.

$2 million for a Child Development Center at NAS Oceana.

Congresswoman Kiggans also had the following amendments passed by the House and included in the legislation: