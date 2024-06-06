Cabarrus presented with Susanne Wescoat Award by CBES

Pictured from right to left: Jane Cabarrus, Sarah Morgan and Donna Bozza.

Longtime social activist Cabarrus was presented the Susanne Wescoat Award at the annual CBES picnic last weekend.

CBES Executive Director Donna Bozza commended Cabarrus for serving for 34 years as the president of the Northampton County Chapter of the NAACP. During her tenure, she has run the Community Unity Day Breakfast on Martin Luther King’s birthday, as well as the Juneteenth Festival for over 25 years.

“Jane Cabarrus builds bridges. Not the kind of bridges that span great waters or the gap between mountains. But bridges that reach across differences between peoples,” said Bozza at the ceremony. “Not the kind constructed of concrete and rebar, but bridges built with acceptance and with an open heart. Jane Cabarrus builds bridges. Not bridges to be neglected, left to collapse under the ignorance of time. But bridges tended with partnerships built strong.”