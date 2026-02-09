19 year old Cape Charles man dies in Sunday evening accident

February 9, 2026
Virginia State Police

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, February 8, 2026, in lower Northampton County.

According to Matthew Demlein, Public Relations Coordinator for Virginia State Police, the crash was reported at approximately 4:39 p.m. on Arlington Road, between Sherwood Gate and Sapphire Court. According to police, a 2018 Buick Enclave was traveling along Arlington Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch. The vehicle then overturned multiple times before coming to rest on its roof.

The driver, identified as Michael Justin-Travis Rease Jr., 19, of Cape Charles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Rease was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

