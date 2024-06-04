Cape Charles brings home 14 Best of Virginia Winners

Cape Charles, VA. May 30, 2024—Virginia Living just announced its tenth annual Best of Virginia issue which lists more than 1,600 winners from the magazine’s Readers’ Survey, conducted in January. Nearly 600,000 people voted in 106 categories, covering the best in Living & Recreation, Food & Drink, Shopping, and Services across the Commonwealth.

“I am so excited to see how many winners we have from Cape Charles each year,” said Karen Zamorski, Executive Director, of Cape Charles Main Street. “Each winner truly represents the highest quality products, top-notch customer service, and unforgettable experiences that locals and tourists alike can expect when they visit Cape Charles,” Zamorski says.

Winners include: Atlantic Union Bank(Bank/Credit Union), Bailey’s Bait & Tackle (Sporting Goods/Outdoor Outfitters), Blue Heron Realty (Real Estate Firm), Cape Charles Brewing Company (Brewery), Cape Charles Distillery (Cocktails), Cape Charles Main Street (Best Love Sign), Chatham Flower Farms (Flower Farm), Chatham Vineyards (Winery), Deadrise Italian Kitchen (Pizzeria), Eastern Shore Dogs (Dog Training Company), Historic Palace Theatre (Performing Arts Theater), Lemon Tree Gallery & Studio (Entertainment Center for Adults – Nightlife), Peach Street Books (Bookstore) and the Town of Cape Charles (Beach/Family Entertainment).