Five fire departments respond to Guard Shore fire Saturday

April 8, 2024
 |
Image

Firefighters responded to a structure fire  Saturday afternoon on Guard Shore Road near Bloxom.  Units from Bloxom, Parksley, Saxis, Atlantic, Tasley, The Virginia Department of Forestry and the Department of Public Safety responded to the call at 3:58 p.m.  Upon arrival, the structure was fully involved and there was a danger of embers igniting marsh fires nearby.  The Virginia Department of Forestry responded and contained several marsh fires caused by the structure fire and the windy conditions that existed at the time.

Units spent several hours extinguishing the flames and controlling hot spots.

There were no injuries reported.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the fire.

Photo Courtesy Parksley VFD Facebook Page

