Bloxom man charged with threatening residents in Pocomoke City with a firearm

On March 30, 2024, Pocomoke City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Bank Street in Pocomoke City, Maryland. The call was regarding a disturbance and an assault that had taken place.

The investigation led the officers to a male suspect, later identified as Andre Jerome Hickman, a resident of Bloxom, Virginia.

It was reported that Hickman had pointed a firearm at multiple residents, threatening their lives.

Police located Hickman quickly, and he was still in possession of the loaded handgun.

Hickman was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of assault in the 1st degree, assault of the 2nd degree, carrying a handgun, two counts of use of a firearm during a felony, and illegally possessing ammunition,

Hickman was transported to the Pocomoke City Police Department, where he underwent processing. He then appeared for an initial appearance hearing with a District Court Commissioner.

After this initial hearing, Hickman was held without bond.

On April 1, 2024, Hickman had a bond review in front of the honorable Gerald Purnell, District Court Judge in Snow Hill, Maryland, and was ordered to be held without bond.