Firefighter Suffers Minor Injuries at Johnson Road Fire

Photo: Onancock VFD Facebook Post
By Linda Cicoira
An unidentified firefighter fell through a ceiling to the first floor of a two-story house near Fisher’s Corner while battling a blaze there Thursday night.
According to a Facebook post made by Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc., the firefighter was evaluated at the scene and did not suffer significant injuries. Five people were inside the house and were safely evacuated.
The fire was reported at 8:10 p.m., at 26489 Johnson Road, on the seaside of Lankford Highway. Firefighters from Onancock, Melfa, Parksley, Bloxom, and Tasley responded to the call. “Crews worked diligently and stopped the fire from spreading to other areas of the residence and destroying other personal property inside the home,” the Onancock post continued.
The Red Cross was called to assist the Johnson Road residents.