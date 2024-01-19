Firefighter Suffers Minor Injuries at Johnson Road Fire

Photo: Onancock VFD Facebook Post

By Linda Cicoira

An unidentified firefighter fell through a ceiling to the first floor of a two-story house near Fisher’s Corner while battling a blaze there Thursday night.

According to a Facebook post made by Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc., the firefighter was evaluated at the scene and did not suffer significant injuries. Five people were inside the house and were safely evacuated.

The fire was reported at 8:10 p.m., at 26489 Johnson Road, on the seaside of Lankford Highway. Firefighters from Onancock, Melfa, Parksley, Bloxom, and Tasley responded to the call. “Crews worked diligently and stopped the fire from spreading to other areas of the residence and destroying other personal property inside the home,” the Onancock post continued.

The Red Cross was called to assist the Johnson Road residents.

“All personnel on scene did a fantastic job and the fire was extinguished” around 40 minutes later, Onancock reported. “The work our volunteers and career the Department of Public Safety staff do every day is nothing short of fantastic and is rewarding, but (it) is dangerous! If you think you have what it takes to be a part of our team, we are always looking for dedicated and courageous individuals to help out.”