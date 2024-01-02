It now costs more to cross the Bay

Eastern Shore residents now have to pay more to cross the bay on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. The Bridge Tunnel raised rates effective Monday, January 1.

Drivers of passenger cars will pay $16.00 one way and $6.00 for the return trip during the off peak months. During peak season the one way l will be $21.00 with $7.00 for the return trip within twenty four hours. An E-Z pass is required to use the discounted return trip rate.

Peak season begins on May 15 and runs through September 15.

The CBBT’s new rates continue to compare favorably with other toll facilities in the region. At 70 cents per mile for a one-way crossing, 48 cents per mile for a 24-hour roundtrip rate and 30 cents per mile for a commuter rate, the cost per mile for passenger cars on the CBBT is the lowest cost per mile for tolled marine crossings in the region.