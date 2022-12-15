An 18 year old Quinby man is under arrest after allegedly firing shots at two Accomack County Sheriff’s Deputies.

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 14, 2022 at approximately 3:56 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a verbal domestic between mother and son on Creek View Lane in Quinby.

Upon deputies arrival they encountered a female on the porch of the residence. Deputies were gathering information from the female when a male exited the residence displaying a firearm at the deputies. Deputies immediately took cover behind their patrol vehicle. The male retreated into the residence and began to fire on deputies from inside. Additional law enforcement support responded and the male was taken into custody.

The male, Anthony Dwayne Baumgardner, 18, from Quinby, was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and released to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. Felony warrants for Attempted Capital Murder (x2), Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and Vandalism were obtained for Baumgardner. Baumgardner is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with bond denied. No further suspects are being sought in this incident.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force, Virginia Marine Resource Commission, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Onancock Police Department and the Onley Police Department.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

.