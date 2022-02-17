In what could have been an adjustment, the Wednesday COVID report issued by the Virginia Department of Health for data received by 5 pm Tuesday showed minus cases for both counties.

Accomack County showed -15 test positives, no hospitalizations and no deaths.

Northampton reported -3 test positives but 2 hospitalizations and no deaths.

Statewide the overwhelming majority of Virginia shows falling COVID test positives.

Nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins, COVID test positives are down 63% vs a month ago.