18.5 years for crime spree

By Linda Cicoira

A Norfolk man, who admitted to leading a 2023 crime spree across the Eastern Shore, and who was convicted but denied attempting to murder Exmore Police Chief Angelo DiMartino and abducting a Kiptopeke Royal Farms worker, was sentenced Tuesday in Northampton Circuit Court to 18.5 years of active time in prison

Judge Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. sentenced 33-year-old Brandon Theophilus Gibson, of Lens Avenue, to 20 years with 10 years suspended for aggravated attempted murder of DiMartino, five years with all but six months suspended for assault and battery of another officer, five years or the mandatory term for possession of a firearm by a violent felon, and three years or the obligatory sentence for use of a gun in a felony.

The defendant was given suspended terms for three counts of robbery, disarming an officer, felony eluding, felony obstruction of justice, and reckless driving by speed of more than 85 mph.

“You’ll be middle-aged, but you will get out,” Lewis told him. The judge explained that he tried to give the sentences holistically.

The maximum terms could have totaled two life terms plus 64 years in prison.

Another charge of abduction and a count of attempted murder of Lt. Steve Lewis, of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, were dismissed at trial.

“A simple apology just doesn’t do it all,” Gibson told the court just before he was sentenced. “It’s the consistency of the progress I have shown and will continue to further myself.” He added that he found a career to aspire to, being a counselor for drug addiction and depression, obtained his GED, and will continue to be honest and offer accountability.

At his trial, the defendant testified that he was prescribed the stimulant Adderall when he was five to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD. After his doctor retired, he said, he started smoking marijuana and buying illicit Adderall, which he said was similar to methamphetamine.

“I wanted to die,” Gibson said. “I was in a dark spiral. I was hanging on a thread that … gradually elevated over a few months. I never had the intention to shoot an officer. I wanted to shoot myself. I don’t hate officers … I understand how it may look.”

After being in jail for a year and being drug-free, he said he was “tremendously” better. “I honestly have them to thank,” he said of the police. Now, “I am on no medicine at all, and I have the clearest mindset in my whole life.”

Defense lawyer Andre Wiggins read letters of support from Gibson’s family to the court on Tuesday. Wiggins will be filing appeals for the contested charges.

“We don’t think that we should totally throw his life away,” the lawyer said. “He is not a mean or malicious person. He had a significant issue. He was deemed incompetent for some time after his incarceration. His perception is significantly different now.” Wiggins asked the court to “take all into account. He is doing the right things with what he has in front of him now.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton said, “Gibson is not what I would call a bad person.” Quoting Patrick Henry, the prosecutor added, “I know of no way of judging the future but of the past.” Thornton said Gibson did “things … frequently enough that put innocent people at extreme risk … he armed himself with a knife. Put it at people’s throats … “Can you imagine the terror of … waking up with a knife at your neck?” Thornton rhetorically asked.

The prosecutor asked for at least 20 years.

The Shore crime spree began at the Kiptopeke store. Gibson said he went inside to the bathroom and then cased the store on Dec. 7, 2023, before pulling a knife on a kitchen worker and ordering him to go to the cash register for money.

From there, Gibson and his accomplice went to the Hampton Inn in Exmore, where Gibson robbed an employee at knifepoint of personal belongings and $10 worth of company money, according to testimony.

The two continued north through Accomack County to Pocomoke, Md. Then they went back down Route 13 to Exmore, where Gibson crashed, striking two cars and a bus of special needs passengers.

Lt. Lewis was right behind the getaway car. He said he opened the driver’s door and found Gibson inside with the airbags deployed. The two tussled with Gibson managing to get Lewis’ gun. Lewis had him in a headlock when seven other officers piled on top of them. DiMartino used a stun gun on Gibson, who had his finger on the trigger of the weapon. In the end, a dog was set on Gibson and bit him on the arm.

“Gibson was coming off a meth bender and lack of sleep,” said Judge Lewis. The officers were clear-headed.”

The evidence is clear, ” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton. “The video is clear,” he added. “The Miracle of God is that nobody is dead.”

Defense lawyer Andre Wiggins said, “There were seven in the dogpile. That’s a lot of hands and arms. How could you not have a doubt” that Gibson was attempting murder?