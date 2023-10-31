ESCC Adult Education recieves award from VA Association for Adult & Continuing Ed

Your Eastern Shore Community College was honored at the 2023 VAACE Virtual Conference held October 23-26th, receiving the “Outstanding Education Partnership Award (Workplace/Community)”.

VAACE (Virginia Association for Adult and Continuing Education) is a professional organization for adult educators in Virginia. The group works to improve the practice of adult education, enhance the status of the profession, and stands as an advocate for lifelong learning and the adult learner.

From the VAACE, “This college administration team recognizes the value of the adult education program and embraces the opportunities created by having adult education as part of the community college. In a small, rural community whose residents face a variety of life obstacles, being able to leverage the resources of the adult education program allows the college to have a much greater impact in the community.”

“ESCC’s vision is to be the national model of a community college serving a rural area through diverse programming that leads to better lives and a better Shore, its MISSION of welcoming all learners by providing educational pathways and support services that expand aspirations and lead to a vibrant community, and VALUES of creating Lifelong Learners, Positive Community Connections and Partnerships, an Innovative and Diverse Workforce, Teaching and Learning Excellence, Student and Employee Goal Attainment, Quality Customer Service, and the Positive Engagement and Service to Employers.”

“During the school’s annual Commencement Ceremonies, EVERY student is included – not just those earning an Associate’s degree, but high school and workforce credentialing and adult education students. This adult education partnership(?) also allows our adult education students to have access to all of the supports offered at the college, which includes an on-campus food pantry, healthy snacks, Lunch-n-Learn opportunities, clubs, free public transportation, and student referrals to the college’s support teams, so that students can address any barriers pertaining to their education.”

ESCC President Dr. Jim Shaeffer commented, “We are so proud to receive this year’s VAACE Outstanding Education Partnership Award. The success these students are having with ESL and obtaining their GED certificates shows that this program answers the concern of where the next workforce is coming from, as they progress forward to a variety of career paths.”