By Linda Cicoira

A 17-year-old high school student from Cape Charles will be tried as an adult in Northampton Circuit Court for offenses that include shooting an Exmore woman.

Jadeen Sherlock Wallop Jr., of Blue Bird Road in Cape Charles, was indicted late last week by a Northampton grand jury for counts that occurred on Valentine’s Day. Wallops is accused of maliciously shooting at a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, maliciously shooting while being in a mob, maliciously wounding Qurnesha Davis while being in a mob, malicious wounding of Davis, and use of a firearm in the wounding.

Court records state Wallop was an 11th grader at Northampton High School when the incidents occurred. “Police reports indicate he is gang involved and associated with the Snakes and Guerillas gang.” The file also noted that Wallop denied being involved with a gang.

In another case, 29-year-old Ranquise Coston, of Pennyville Road in Painter, was indicted on a count of strangling Diamond Johnson, who is the mother of his children. The crime occurred Dec. 11. Johnson, told police the two argued outside her Exmore home. “He kicked her minivan leaving a dent and pushed her inside her home and punched her on her face and also strangled her,” according to the court record.

Thirty-two-year-old Cory J. Bitts, aka Gage Johnson, of Sewells Point Road, in Norfolk was indicted on counts of receive stolen property having a value of $1,000 or more on Oct. 2 and forging a public record on Oct. 7.

