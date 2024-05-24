17 year old Cape Charles girl charged in Thursday afternoon accident that resulted in death of motorcyclist

May 24, 2024
 |
Police Lights

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that occurred yesterday (May 23, 2024) at approximately 3:21 p.m. on Route 13 in Cheriton.

A 2011 Suzuki GSXR1000 motorcycle was travelling northbound on Route 13 when it was struck by a 2010 Lexus LS460 that was making a left turn from southbound Route 13 onto North Bayside Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, Devin M. Marcum, 20, of Smyrna, Del., died at the scene.

The driver of the Lexus, a 17-year old female from Cape Charles, Va., has been charged with failure to yield the right of way.

The crash remains under investigation.

