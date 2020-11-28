17 additional COVID-19 test positives were reported for the Eastern Shore in Saturday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health, 10 in Accomack and seven in Northampton. Northampton also reported an additional hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 206 tests for a test positive rate of 8.2%.

Virginia reported 2,537 additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning with 636 additional probable cases.

11 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with one fewer probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 25,498 tests for a test positive rate of 9.9%.

