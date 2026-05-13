17 Indicted in Northampton Court

By Linda Cicoira

Seventeen people were indicted Friday by a Northampton Grand Jury on charges that included illegal drug distribution, unlawful wounding, property destruction, hit-and-run, theft, and embezzlement.

Twenty-four-year-old Kadajha Jhane Walker, of Seaside Road in Birdsnest, was indicted on a count of unlawfully injuring William Colona with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill on Jan. 3, 2026. She is alleged to have used a kitchen knife to cut her live-in boyfriend in the face under the eye. Records state the two were arguing about going to a party. Colona told Walker that she couldn’t go. Walker stated she felt kidnapped and couldn’t leave, so she went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

Fifty-year-old Yanjun Yin, of Smart Street in Flushing, N.Y., was indicted on a count of failing to stop for an accident with injury on Jan. 10, 2026. Yin was allegedly driving a box truck that hit the back of a sedan and drove away. Records state the victim was able to get pictures of the truck, and police apprehended the suspect.

Fifty-four-year-old Larry Jones, of Johnsontown Road in Birdsnest, was indicted on a count of a third or subsequent offense of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He was also indicted on counts of being a non-violent felon with a gun, possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs, and a second offense of carrying a concealed weapon. The crimes are alleged to have occurred on Nov. 14, 2025. A trial was set for July 27. He told the magistrate that he was not dealing drugs, but used them. Records show. He told authorities that he had the gun “for the personal protection of young boys.”

Forty-three-year-old Wayne Arthur Kellam, of Rue Court in Exmore, was indicted on counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a stun weapon on Nov. 13, 2025.

Thirty-six-year-old Garrett Waters, of Bayside Road in Exmore, was indicted on a count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Sept. 19, 2025.

Fifty-one-year-old John N. Yokum III, of Cheyenne Circle in Virginia Beach,

was indicted on a count of possession of a vehicle with a removed or altered vehicle identification number on Dec. 23, 2025.

Forty-one-year-old Leonard Randolph Spady Jr., of Prospect Lane in Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Jan. 9, 2026, and

counts of destroying farm fields and crops belonging to Ralph Dodd and Vernon Downing on Jan. 7, 2026.

Forty-year-old Carla Celeste Lewis, of the Cape Charles area, was indicted on a count of stealing $4,000 belonging to Ronald Smith of Capeville on