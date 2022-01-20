According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on January 15, 2022 at approximately 11:40 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gunshot victim being transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (RSMH.)

Upon deputies arrival at RSMH they observed a 17 year old female suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies were informed that the shooting occurred at Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center at the conclusion of a Sweet Sixteen Birthday Party. The female was treated at RSMH for non-life threating injuries.

An investigation into this incident has led to petitions being obtained for a 16 year old male, of Cape Charles, Virginia for Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. The 16 year old male is currently incarcerated at the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center. No other suspects are being sought for this incident.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Onley Police Department.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

