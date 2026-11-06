By Linda Cicoira

A mahogany-colored tide that smelled of ammonia killed an estimated $16 million in oysters in the Chesapeake Bay along Virginia’s Eastern Shore, according to a recent report.

Scientists say harmful algal blooms occur when algae grow out of control, releasing toxins that can harm wildlife or humans, depending on the species. Excess nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, can fuel this growth. The blooms were also driven by unusual weather patterns.

Virginia is the nation’s top producer of eastern oysters and hard clams, according to the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. But this tide has dented that. Officials expect losses to grow as more reports come in.

An ODU professor first detected a bloom on July 22 that was lethal to fish but not to humans. A couple of weeks later, it spread to more than 42,000 acres around the Tangier Sound. On Sept. 12, another toxic species began to bloom. Five days later, about 188,000 acres were covered off the lower Eastern Shore. A week later, it finally flushed out to sea in a nor’easter.

Maryland scientists said the latter blooms were unusual for the Eastern Shore and Tangier Sound, as they typically stay along the western shore and don’t reach the level they did. The scientists believe severe drought, extreme heat, and unusual wind conditions caused them.

Local growers were having an exceptional year, but oyster parasites appeared in Canada, leaving a hole in the market. Now growers from Cape Charles to Nassawadox Creek are trying to stay afloat.

If the USDA accepts that severe weather was the cause, funds could come from Emergency Farm Loans, the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, or the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-Raised Fish Program. Federal assistance could be two years away.

A friend set up a GoFundMe page.

for growers Alex and Allison Lambert. The couple spent years building their farm only to have it wiped out. They lost about four million oysters in a few days.

“What’s certain is that they’ll have little to no income for the next six to twelve months while they rebuild from zero,” Adrian Slagle, the friend, wrote. “Their cash reserves will likely go toward purchasing new seed … and getting the farm back up and running. They’re hopeful that some form of financial assistance will become available to help affected farms bridge the gap until they can start harvesting and selling oysters again. Their goal is simply to keep their family and small farm moving forward through what will be a very difficult period,” she continued. “I’m asking the people who love them, and anyone who believes in small family farms, to help carry them through. Every dollar goes toward rebuilding the farm.”

So far, about half of the $35,000 goal has been donated.

Lambert planted new oyster seed, but it will take a year before he can sell anything. “Any income will go to his employee, Simon; to a new lease to diversify his crop; and to a metal building where he can store his oysters during the next mahogany tide.”

Work on a NOAA-funded bloom forecasting system is ongoing and should be in place by 2028. Meanwhile, it is hoped that the USDA, Gov. Abigail Spanberger, and the VMRC will help accelerate the project.

Growers can get help now through the Virginia Department of Health’s Harmful Algal Bloom Map, VIMS’s experimental Harmful Algal Bloom forecasting system, and NOAA’s CoastWatch to track blooms.