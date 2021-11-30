Two juveniles are suspected by authorities for being the culprits in the shooting death of a 23 year old in October.

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on October 13, 2021 at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle accident on Johnson Street in Onancock, Virginia. It was further reported that gunshots had been fired in the vicinity of this vehicle.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene they discovered Nicholas Kyle Joseph, a 23 year old male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. On October 14, 2021, Joseph was pronounced deceased.

A 15 year old male and a 17 year old male both from Onancock were each charged with 1st degree murder, 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm while committing a robbery, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The 17 year old male is being held at the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center and the 15 year old male is being sought by law enforcement.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

