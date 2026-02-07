15 years for crimes in Accomack

By Linda Cicoira

A 39-year-old Painter man was given 15 years of active time in prison on Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for the nighttime armed burglary and robbery at the home of a Saxis Road woman in 2024.

Cardell Thomas Mason Jr., of Boggs Road, was given 25 years with 18 years suspended for armed burglary, 20 years with 15 suspended for armed robbery, and the mandatory three years for use of a firearm. The terms were set to run consecutively. He will be on supervised probation for three years and good behavior for 10 years. Mason was also ordered never to have contact with the victim, Gracie Milbourne.

“This was an egregious crime,” said Judge Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. “Obviously, I read the victim impact statement and believed every bit of it,” he said, adding, “This is your second violent robbery.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said, “The incident impacted her life. She was held at gunpoint, they made off with $3,000 in cash, and then they disappeared.” The prosecutor said he was arrested in Ohio. Morgan wanted a sentence above the midpoint of nine to 16 years. He further complained that Mason had no recorded income.

Defense lawyer Richard Phillips asked for a term of four years and seven months that would have included the three mandatory years. “Mason has some drug issues. He had taken them that night. Not an explanation. … He is not really a terrible person… He’s still young. I believe he can turn around and still become” a productive member of society.

Milbourne told authorities that she heard a bang at the rear entry of her residence that woke her from sleep at about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2024. She observed her bedroom door open as an uninvited male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a face covering entered. He wielded a long-barreled firearm. He pointed the gun at her, she said. The woman observed a second uninvited male rummaging through her residence. After robbing her, they left the residence. Her cell phone was taken to prevent her from calling for help. After they left, she went to her son’s house and called the police.

Sixty-two-year-old Roy Thomas Wise, of Northam Drive in Accomac, pleaded guilty to counts of attempted burglary at property belonging to Lyle Purnell and possession of cocaine on July 21, 2025. A short form presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was scheduled for April. The maximum punishment is 20 years in prison.

Judgment was deferred for a year for 43-year-old Almount Gunter, of Cutler’s Court Road in New Church. Gunter pleaded guilty to a March 24 count of stealing tools and building materials belonging to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. Gunter said he was borrowing the tools and had taken property he believed to be scrap. Restitution of $2,830 was ordered. If he remains on good behavior and pays restitution, the charge would be reduced to misdemeanor petty larceny. There was no agreement as to sentencing.

Forty-one-year-old Tyshan Elizabeth Jackson, of Lindsay Drive in New Church, pleaded guilty to stealing money orders belonging to Cynthia Northan on Jan. 2, 2025.

She was given a two-year suspended sentence and five years of good behavior. Jackson was also ordered to pay restitution of about $300 to Northan and $1,000 to True Blue.

Forty-four-year-old Gerald Lee Evans, of Culls Drive in Cape Charles, pleaded guilty to grand larceny of a 1999 Buck LeSabre, and petty larceny of a cell phone belonging to Marvin Davis, of Onancock, on Aug. 18. Davis left his car running while at the Oceanway Convenience store in Tasley. Evans drove off with it and was arrested in Northampton County. He was arrested in Exmore. A video from a store camera depicted the crime.

A short-form presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was scheduled for April. The maximum term for the crimes is 21 years in prison.