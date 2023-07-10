Do you want to experience the best ice cream in America?

A recent USA Today poll revealed that the Island Creamery on Chincoteague is the best place in the country for home made ice cream.

According to USA Today “ Churning an all-natural premium ice cream mix from local cows, Island Creamery’s flavors are inspired by local fruit farmers. Some of the most popular homemade small-batch treats include Bourbon Caramel Crunch, Java Jolt, super rich double chocolate Marsh Mud and Cotton Candy Party. “

The news comes as no real surprise to locals who have made the Island Creamery a must stop on trips to Chincoteague. Kelly Conklin and his staff have consistently produced the best quality small batch ice cream which is now achieving national recognition.

The Island Creamery also has stores in Berlin, Md. and Salisbury.

Photo courtesy Kelley Conklin