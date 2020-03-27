As of the Friday noon update from the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia added 144 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total to 604. No new deaths were reported.

These totals do include the first case reported in Northampton County, which was reported yesterday to be a female in her 20s.

At present, there are 83 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth and 7,337 have been tested.

Jon Richardson with the Eastern Shore Health District reported Friday morning there were no new cases on the Eastern Shore, but did expect a test to come back sometime Friday afternoon or night.

