Pictured: students were evacuated to the Nandua High School football field following Tuesday afternoon’s bomb threat.

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells on March 10, 2020 at approximately 12:26 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a bomb threat at Nandua Middle School and Nandua High School.

An investigation into this incident has resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old juvenile. The juvenile was charge with two counts of threat to bomb or burn a building. The juvenile was transport to Norfolk Detention Center with bond denied.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Onley Police Department, Onancock Police Department, and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

