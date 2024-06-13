$13.5 million available for Land Conservation Grants in Virginia

Pictured: Buffalo Mountain Natural Area Preserve

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Land Conservation Foundation is now accepting applications for $13.5 million in land conservation grants.

The foundation, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, provides grants to support conservation in the following categories: farmland preservation, forestland preservation, historic area preservation, natural area preservation, and open spaces and parks.

A total of $16 million for fiscal year 2025 was approved in the state budget adopted in May. Of that amount, $4 million automatically goes to the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, leaving $12 million for VLCF grants. Another $1.5 million from interest and previously awarded VLCF projects that came in under budget or have been withdrawn was added to that amount.

The program provides 50-50 matching grants for localities and nonprofit conservation entities. State agencies and federally or state-recognized Indian tribes may receive 100%.

The deadline to apply is by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

A virtual workshop for potential applicants is planned. Details about the workshop, the grant manual and application are posted at www.dcr.virginia.gov/vlcf.