By Linda Cicoira

The Exmore Police Department alerted people through Facebook Wednesday about counterfeit $50 bills that are being circulated in the area.

“Please make sure you are checking your cash with a cash marking pen,” the notice stated.

“We had a local store take in $450 in cash and the bills were not marked.” It was realized they were counterfeit when a bank clerk checked them.

“These $50 bills look really good but as you can see (from the attached photo) they will mark as counterfeit and the serial numbers are repeated on several of the bills,” the notice added.