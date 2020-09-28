For the past 10 years, Willie Randall’s Edward Jones branch has collected school supplies for Accomack and Northampton County Public Schools. This year, as COVID-19 rapidly spread, they did not know if they would be able to have their 11th annual School Supply Drive. But as summer break approached and schools started to prepare to reopen, they received a request from Kiptopeke Elementary School. KES needed 400 backpacks to send food and schoolwork home with their students. Boxes were placed in the branch lobby, to adhere to health guidelines, and donations from clients, employees, local businesses and organizations started pouring in. Graciously, a total of 459 backpacks and 3 boxes of supplies were collected and distributed to Northampton and Accomack County Public Schools. Pictured is Financial Advisor Willie C. Randall presenting backpacks to Principal Subrina Parker and Faye Joyner at Kiptopeke Elementary School.

