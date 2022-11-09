Following Congresswoman Luria’s concession, State Senator Jen Kiggans has been declared the winner of Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, defeating the 2 term congresswoman. Unofficially, Kiggans won 151,596 votes(51.97%) to Luria’s 139,675 votes (47.88%).

Accomack County

Jen Kiggans handily won Accomack County, with 7,558(57.78%) to Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s 5,510 votes(42.12%).

In the contested mayoral races for Accomack County, Ned Finney won the seat for Onley, defeating Deborah Bliss with 115(53.49%) to 72(33.49%). There were 28 write in votes. Charles Elliot unseated incumbent Wachapreague Mayor Fred M. Janci, Jr. 88 votes (61.11%) to 52 for Janci (36.11%). Tangier Mayor James “Ooker” Eskridge held onto his seat against competition from Vice Mayor Norwood C. Evans with 118 votes(59.6%) to Evans’ 80(40.4%). On Saxis Island, Mayor Denise Drewer was victorious against challenger William Sprowl, Jr. with 79 votes(80.61%) to 19(19.39%) for Sprowl.

Accomac, Belle Haven, Bloxom, Hallwood, Keller, Melfa and Painter all had uncontested mayoral races. Onancock had no candidates for mayor, but incumbent Mayor Dr. Fletcher Fosque did run a write in campaign. A write in candidate received 113 votes in Onancock.

In the Town Council races, incumbent Parksley Town Councilman Dan Matthews was unseated. In a race for three seats, Brad York, Henry Nicholson and Mark Layne came out on top.

Chincotegaue Island’s three town council seats will be filled by K. Jay Savage, Ellen Richardson and Chris Bott.

Saxis Island’s Town Council will be comprised of Denise Chance, Aubrey Lee Miles, Jr., Wayne E. McCleary, Darrell D. Marhsall and Bryan P. Shreaves. 61 write in votes were cast. ShoreDailyNews.com is waiting to hear official word from the Accomack registrar on write in votes.

Onancock’s Town Council race was a tight one, with Sarah Nock, Joy Marine and Cynthia Holdren winning the top three seats.

Belle Haven was the only town in Accomack with uncontested Town Council elections, because Accomac, Bloxom, Hallwood, Keller, Melfa, Onley, Painter, Tangier Island and Wachapreague all had fewer candidates than the number of open seats. The make up of these councils will not be known until the write in data is released.

Northampton County

Elaine Luria took Northampton County, with 2,807(52.3%) of the votes and Jen Kiggans getting 2,547(47.7%).

Adam Charney was victorious in the Cape Charles Mayor race with 448(65.12%) votes to Tim McLatchy’s 223(33.87%). For a brief time, the Virginia Department of Elections website listed McLatchy as the winner with a large number of early votes Tuesday night.

Eastville Mayor Jim Sturgis held on to his seat getting 71(55.91%) votes. Challenger Heather Coburn Marsh received 54(42.52%) votes.

Belle Haven, Cheriton, Exmore and Nassawadox all had uncontested mayoral races.

Cape Charles’s three open town council seats will be filled by Tammy Green Halloway, Kenneth R. Butta and Paul E. Grossman.

Belle Haven, Cheriton, Exmore and Eastville all had uncontested races for town council. Nassawadox only fielded five candidates for six seats, we are awaiting write in information from the Northampton Registrar.

These numbers are all unofficial.