11 indicted in Northampton

By Linda Cicoira

A 29-year-old inmate of the Eastern Shore Regional Jail inmate in Eastville was indicted Monday in Northampton Circuit Court for setting fire to his cell last October.

According to details disclosed in court records, Jonathan Chase Melzer “set a fire in his cell, setting off the smoke alarm in his cell, causing fire to the wall and vent as well as library books from the jail library.” The incident was verified by video.

“He was the only person bunked in this cell and the only person in the cell at the time of the fire,” the record continued. The incident occurred on Oct. 8. Melzer was also charged with misdemeanor destruction of property involving flip-flops and towels that belonged to the facility. The suspect admitted to a magistrate that he committed the crimes.

In another case, 39-year-old Antron Kendall Morris, of Spur Lane in Machipongo, was indicted on an Oct. 2, 2023 count of maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Patrick Long, of Bayside Road in Onancock, was indicted on two counts of uttering a forged check drawn on a Taylor’s Seafood account that totaled $1,800. He was also indicted on a count of attempting to forge another check for $900.

Thirty-three-year-old James Dagam Bowdoin, of Mount Columbia Road in Manquin, Va., was indicted on a count of robbing Brittany Scott on Sept. 11, 2023, by using physical force not resulting in bodily injury.

Twenty-seven-year-old Gregory L. Perron III, of Stoner Trail Road in Fonda, N.Y., was indicted on an Oct. 21, 2021 count of eluding. He was arrested on Aug. 23, 2023. Perron was also charged with driving more than 85 mph.

Sixty-one-year-old Michel Carpenter, aka Michel Jay Carpenter, of 5436 Prospect Lane in Cape Charles, was indicted on an Aug. 18, 2023, count of stealing a cell phone from Samantha A. Lewis.

Sixty-year-old Linda A. Boylan, of High Street in Portsmouth, was indicted on a Sept. 25, 2023 count of forgery. According to court records, checks involved in the case totaled $679.

Twenty-seven-year-old Matthew James Burroughs, of Lankford Highway in Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of possessing a firearm on Oct. 3, 2023, while under a protective order.

Twenty-six-year-old Andrew Christopher Starks, of 38th Street in Newport News, was indicted on a June 26, 2023 count of possession of methamphetamine.

Forty-nine-year-old Michael Wayne Cox, of Robinson Tract Road in Pulaski, was indicted on an Aug. 17, 2023, count of possession of methamphetamine.

Nineteen-year-old Azure Jebo Horsey, of West 6th Street in Laurel, Del., was indicted on seven counts. He is accused of eluding police, which is a felony, and misdemeanor counts of speeding 20 miles or more above the speed limit, failing to pay a toll, driving an unsafe vehicle, making an improper pass on the right side of another car, taking an improper left turn, and reckless driving. The incidents occurred on Sept. 11, 2023.