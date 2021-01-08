The Eastern Shore reported 11 additional COVID-19 test positives in Friday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with five in Accomack and six in Northampton. Northampton also reported one additional hospitalization. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Shore are unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 146 test for a test positive rate of 7.5%.

Accomack County reports they have vaccinated 433 individuals and Northampton 163.

Virginia reported 4,049 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,189 additional probable cases.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 30 to 2,963 statewide according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Virginia has 6,568 hospital beds available for potential COVID-19 patients.

35 additional deaths were reported statewide with two additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 36,234 tests for a test positive rate of 10.3%.

.