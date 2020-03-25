According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Wednesday update, Virginia added 101 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total now to 391 in the state.

The VDH also reports two new deaths, bringing the total to 9 which is a 2% death rate.

The Virginia Department of Health is still not listing the second Accomack County coronavirus case in its numbers.

These are certified numbers as of 5:00 PM Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

According to Jon Richardson, a pending test with the local health department came back negative this morning.

