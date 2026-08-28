10 years for Royal Farms armed robbery

By Linda Cicoira

A man entered the Royal Farms convenience store near Parksley at about 11 p.m. on April 2, pulled out a gun, shot at a window, and demanded money from a cashier before fleeing on foot.

Twenty-eight-year-old Noah Christopher Lamphier, of New Church, pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to robbery, malicious shooting in an occupied building, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to 10 years of active time in prison.

Lamphier was suspected of the crimes and arrested after investigators saw the tattoos on his hands in a surveillance video.

He will be on 28 years of good behavior and five years of supervised probation upon release. Lamphier was on probation for convictions of malicious injury, disarming an officer, and obstruction of justice when the April incidents occurred.

The defendant could have received up to 38 years in prison. His terms were part of a plea agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan. Eight years of his active time were for the firearm offenses and were the mandatory minimum.

In another case, 26-year-old Keshiana Nicole Johnson, of Pine Ridge Road in Melfa, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of unlawful wounding in the shooting of her uncle, Terrance Baines of Onley, on Sept. 28, 2025. Court records show she shot the man with a 22-caliber pistol.

Johnson was sentenced to five years in prison with all but 18 months suspended in accordance with a plea agreement. She was initially charged with malicious wounding. Judge Lynwood Lewis allowed her to report to jail on Sept. 15 to begin serving her time. Upon release, she will be on supervised probation for two years.

Twenty-four-year-old Nyasia Monay Finney, of Big Pine Road in Painter, was indicted on counts of breaking into the home of Reginald Lewis and maliciously wounding him on Oct. 26, 2025.

She pleaded guilty to assault and battery of Lewis. In a plea bargain, the burglary charge was deferred for two years, and it was agreed that the offense would be reduced to misdemeanor trespassing if she remained on good behavior. The wounding count was not prosecuted. She served 63 days in jail while awaiting trial.

Finney had keys to Lewis’ house and entered after unlocking his door. Once inside, she realized another woman was there. She and Lewis also disagreed about car license plates. The two fought, and she grabbed a knife and cut Lewis, the prosecutor said.

Finney could have been sentenced to a maximum of 21 years in prison. Morgan said the victim did not want to pursue the charges, which was the reason for the plea agreement.

Thirty-four-year-old Hebrew Johnson Finney Jr., of Coastal Boulevard in Onley, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine last December. Sentencing was deferred pending completion of a short-form presentence report.

His lawyer requested that he be treated under the first-offender statute, which would allow him to be on good behavior for a year to avoid the felony conviction. The lawyer argued that Finney became addicted to drugs while in prison. He was convicted in Northampton Circuit Court in 2014 of rape. The request was not granted.