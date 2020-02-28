Walk With a Doc will be cancelled for March 1 due to temperature. Hopefully will see you March 8 at 4pm at Market Street Methodist in Onancock!
Bill LeCato from ESCC appeared on Shore Talk today to promote tomorrow’s Heritage Celebration on campus in Melfa from 10-3pm. For more information on Saturday's event: https://es.vccs.edu/news/heritage-celebration-on-campus-february-29th/ ... See MoreSee Less