Due to the Corona Virus the Town of Accomac will suspend the sale of town decals until further notice.

Accomack and Northampton County offices and facilities except Solid Waste will be closed to the general public starting Friday 3/20. Employees will report for their normal shifts. The public can contact the various agencies by phone or online.

County of Northampton restricts access by the General Public to County Administrative Offices and Facilities

Due to COVID-19 precautions, as well as recent state and federal recommendations, all Northampton County facilities and offices including the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, the County Treasurer’s Office, the Planning, Permitting & Enforcement Office, the Finance Office and County Administration will be closed to the public effective Friday, March 20, 2020. The Parks & Recreation Office at Indiantown Park and the Facilities Management Office at Stumptown will also observe this closure. The Voter Registrar’s Office is not affected by this closure and can be accessed through the exterior door closest to that office. The County Transfer Station/Landfill and waste collection centers (convenience centers) are considered essential services and will continue to operate but with limited interaction between the staff and public.

No in-person transactions will be conducted. All County employees will continue to report to work during their normal work hours. The public is encouraged to use the County’s online options for payments and services.

Visit us at https://www.co.northampton.va.us For assistance, please call us during normal business hours (9:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at (757)678-0440.

In the interest of public safety for both residents and employees due to the corona virus outbreak, the Town of Onancock has closed Town Hall to the public. Residents may submit payments in the form of a check or money order through the mail slot in a sealed envelope. Cash will not be accepted. The town is also absorbing the 4% fee for any credit card transactions. If you have any questions or concerns please call Town Hall at 757-787-3363.

All Eastern Shore Libraries closed to the public beginning Thursday, March 20.

The Social Security office is closed to the public. Benefits will still be paid on time.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Public Hearing in Accomack County related to the Route 178 (Shields Bridge Road) Bridge Replacement over Occohannock Creek project, scheduled for April 8, 2020 has been cancelled. No future date has been identified at this time.

Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission announces the Regional Housing Authority & Eastern Shore of Virginia Housing Alliance both closed to public. Contact by phone at 787-2800. A drop box has been provided in front of the office for your convenience.

As a result of COVID-19 concerns the Eastern Shore Agricultural Research and Extension Centers are closed to the public as of today. No events or visits will be scheduled until after April 30, at the earliest. Plant disease, weed, fertility, and insect samples should be organized with the corresponding disciplinary person. It will be a good idea to text/call/email the person in charge of the expertise you need.