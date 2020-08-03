Due to the impending weather, the. Town of Exmore will not be picking up trashTuesday. They will resume trash pickup on Wednesday.
Related Posts
School Delays for Tuesday, January 16
January 16, 2018
Closings and Delays Monday, January 14
January 14, 2019
November 16 Closings
November 15, 2019
Delays for Friday February 7
February 7, 2020
Local Conditions
August 3, 2020, 10:11 am
Partly sunny
85°F
85°F
9 mph
real feel: 91°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 66%
wind speed: 9 mph SW
wind gusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:09 am
sunset: 8:09 pm
4 hours ago
Local libraries change operating hours - Shore Daily News(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) July 31, 2020 – Eastern Shore Public Library in Accomac will be open one less hour each day to allow for increased cleaning of the facility. The library in Accomac will now be op...