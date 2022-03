.

Due to flooding of numerous roads in Northampton County, Northampton County Public Schools will close early today. Northampton Middle and High Schools will be dismissing at 9:45 AM and Occohannock and Kiptopeke Elementary Schools will be dismissing at 10:15 AM.

Project Head Start in both Accomack and Northampton County will have early dismissal at 10:30 due to inclement weather. If you have questions please call the center that your child attends.