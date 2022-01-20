.

Due to forecasted inclement weather, Accomack County Public Schools will be dismissing students early on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Middle and high school students will be dismissed at noon, while elementary students will be dismissed at 1.

Due to severe weather forecast for Thursday, January 20, 2022 Project Head Start in Accomack and Northampton County will have early dismissal at 12:00. Please contact Project Head Start if you have questions at 757-442-9652.

Holly Grove Christian School closing at noon.