Delays for Wednesday November 18, 2026 Home>SWAP SHOP MONDAY APRIL 20, 2026>Closings & Delays>Delays for Wednesday November 18, 2026November 18, 2026 |Closings & DelaysHead Start both counties 2 hours late due to fog. Next Post Share this Listen Live! (opens in a new tab)(opens in a new tab)Local Weather Onley, VA November 18, 2026, 7:13 am Mist30°F4 mph Apparent: 27°F Pressure: 1034 mb Humidity: 100% Winds: 4 mph NNW Windgusts: 11 mph UV-Index: 0 Sunrise: 6:46 am Sunset: 4:50 pm © 2026 Powered by OpenWeather Visit our sponsors FOLLOW US This message is only visible to admins. Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use. Click to show error Error: You cannot access the app till you log in to www.facebook.com and follow the instructions given. Type: OAuthException OUR ADVERTISERS Member of the