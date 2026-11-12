Delays for Thursday, November 12 Home>SWAP SHOP MONDAY APRIL 20, 2026>Closings & Delays>Delays for Thursday, November 12November 12, 2026 |Closings & DelaysAccomack County Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay today, November 12th. Next Post Share this Listen Live! (opens in a new tab)(opens in a new tab)Local Weather Onley, VA November 12, 2026, 6:08 am Clear sky55°F4 mph Apparent: 55°F Pressure: 1002 mb Humidity: 94% Winds: 4 mph SSE Windgusts: 31 mph UV-Index: 0 Sunrise: 6:39 am Sunset: 4:54 pm © 2026 Powered by OpenWeather Visit our sponsors FOLLOW US This message is only visible to admins. Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use. Click to show error Error: You cannot access the app till you log in to www.facebook.com and follow the instructions given. Type: OAuthException OUR ADVERTISERS Member of the