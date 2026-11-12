Delays for Thursday, November 12

November 12, 2026
 |
Closings & Delays
fog

Accomack County Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay today, November 12th.

 

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Local Weather

November 12, 2026, 6:08 am
Clear sky
SSE
Clear sky
55°F
4 mph
Apparent: 55°F
Pressure: 1002 mb
Humidity: 94%
Winds: 4 mph SSE
Windgusts: 31 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:39 am
Sunset: 4:54 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

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