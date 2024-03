Due to deteriorating road conditions and more expected rain over night, Northampton County Schools will be on a two hour delay Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Accomack and Northampton County Head Start will be operating on a 2 hour delay due to the road conditions from the heavy rain on March 7, 2024. Due to flooding at the Hallwood Head Start facility school is canceled for March 7, 2024 and reopen on Friday, March 8, 2024. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.