Accomack County Schools 3 hr delay for students, staff and 12 month employees
Broadwater Academy will be 2 hours late. Health checks will begin at 10 am. Tonight’s basketball games are canceled.
Head Start both counties 2 hrs late.
Star Transit busses are staying on the main roads until conditions improve
Northampton Schools 2 hours late
Shore Christian Academy 2 hours late
Town offices in Cape Charles opening at 12 noon
Eastern Shore Food Bank. 2 hr. Delay…No morning distribution. Afternoon distribution will begin at 1 p.m.
Holly Grove closed
Parksley DMV closed
Town office at Parksley will open at noon weather permitting
All NMA branches will open at 11:00 today