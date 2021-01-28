.

Accomack County Schools 3 hr delay for students, staff and 12 month employees

Broadwater Academy will be 2 hours late. Health checks will begin at 10 am. Tonight’s basketball games are canceled.

Head Start both counties 2 hrs late.

Star Transit busses are staying on the main roads until conditions improve

Northampton Schools 2 hours late

Shore Christian Academy 2 hours late

Town offices in Cape Charles opening at 12 noon

Eastern Shore Food Bank. 2 hr. Delay…No morning distribution. Afternoon distribution will begin at 1 p.m.

Holly Grove closed

Parksley DMV closed

Town office at Parksley will open at noon weather permitting

All NMA branches will open at 11:00 today