Delays for Thursday, February 5

February 4, 2026
Closings & Delays
School delays

Due to freezing temperatures overnight and resulting wet and potentially hazardous road conditions, we are making a necessary schedule adjustment to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and families. Northampton County Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay schedule for students and staff on Thursday, February 5. Because of the delay, breakfast will not be served. We will continue to assess the weather and provide updates as needed. At this time, afternoon employees report at their regularly scheduled time. All classes will dismiss at their regular time. After-school and evening events will continue as scheduled

