Delays for Thursday, February 26

February 25, 2026
Closings & Delays

Accomack County Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay schedule.

Local Weather

February 25, 2026, 8:52 pm
Clear sky
SW
Clear sky
50°F
13 mph
Apparent: 47°F
Pressure: 1010 mb
Humidity: 46%
Winds: 13 mph SW
Windgusts: 43 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:39 am
Sunset: 5:52 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

