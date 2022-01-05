.

Due to icy road conditions, Accomack County Public Schools will be observing a 2-hour delay on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 for all students, staff, and 12-month employees.

Northampton County Public Schools two hour delay

Hare Valley Head Start and Hallwood Head Start are operating on a two hour delay on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Eastern Shore Early Childhood Development Center will provide virtual classes on tomorrow, January 5. If you have any questions please contact your child’s teacher or family services worker.