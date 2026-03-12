Closings for Thursday 3/12/25

March 12, 2026
 |
Closings & Delays

From Northampton County Public Schools: Due to anticipated weather conditions in our area later this afternoon, schools will dismiss at their normal times today. However, all after-school activities are canceled for Thursday, March 12, including all athletic events and 21st Century YMCA programming. The School Board meeting scheduled for this evening, at KES, will continue as planned. This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution to prioritize the safety of our students and staff as weather conditions may worsen later in the day.

