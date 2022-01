Caution!!VDOT has done a great job preparing the roads for this weather and they look great. Please use caution while driving though, there are still some areas that are icy from standing water that has frozen.Before you head out today lift your windshield wipers off of the windshield and make sure they are not frozen to the windshield. You may need to run some warm water over them to free them up. If your door handle and door are frozen run some warm water over the handle and door to free the door so that it will open. This will prevent you from causing damage to your vehicle.