Closings for Monday, March 16

Northampton County Public Schools – Due to anticipated weather conditions in our area later this afternoon, schools will dismiss at their normal times today. However, all after-school activities are canceled for Monday, March 16, including all athletic events, tutoring, and 21st Century YMCA programming. This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution to prioritize the safety of our students and staff. We will continue to monitor weather developments throughout the day and will provide updates as needed.

Broadwater Academy – Due to the impending weather forecast, we will not have any after-school activities today, Monday, March 16. This includes all practices and Extended Care programs. Please make arrangements for student pick-up at regular dismissal time. Buses will run their normal routes.

With the threat of severe inclement weather moving into the service area this afternoon and out of an abundance of caution, all Foodbank facilities will close today Monday March 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM.

Tonight’s Accomack Republican Party meeting at the Sage Diner in Onley has been canceled

Head Start in both Accomack and Northampton County due to severe weather in the forecast for our area, will have early dismissal at 12:00 PM (noon), Monday, March 16, 2026. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Eastern Shore Center for Independent Living will be closing at 12pm today

Due to potential severe weather and with the safety of our college community in mind, ESCC will close campus at 2:00 PM and transition to remote instruction for all afternoon and evening classes today.