Closings for Monday, March 16

March 16, 2026
 |
Closings & Delays
Image

Northampton County Public Schools – Due to anticipated weather conditions in our area later this afternoon, schools will dismiss at their normal times today. However, all after-school activities are canceled for Monday, March 16, including all athletic events, tutoring, and 21st Century YMCA programming. This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution to prioritize the safety of our students and staff. We will continue to monitor weather developments throughout the day and will provide updates as needed.

Broadwater Academy – Due to the impending weather forecast, we will not have any after-school activities today, Monday, March 16. This includes all practices and Extended Care programs. Please make arrangements for student pick-up at regular dismissal time. Buses will run their normal routes.

With the threat of severe inclement weather moving into the service area this afternoon and out of an abundance of caution, all Foodbank facilities will close today Monday March 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM.

Tonight’s Accomack Republican Party meeting at the Sage Diner in Onley has been canceled

Head Start in both Accomack and Northampton County due to severe weather in the forecast for our area, will have early dismissal at 12:00 PM (noon), Monday, March 16, 2026. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Eastern Shore Center for Independent Living will be closing at 12pm today

Due to potential severe weather and with the safety of our college community in mind, ESCC will close campus at 2:00 PM and transition to remote instruction for all afternoon and evening classes today.

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 16, 2026, 8:01 pm
Broken clouds
SSE
Broken clouds
57°F
11 mph
Apparent: 57°F
Pressure: 996 mb
Humidity: 100%
Winds: 11 mph SSE
Windgusts: 60 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:12 am
Sunset: 7:10 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: Please reduce the amount of data you're asking for, then retry your request Type:

OUR ADVERTISERS

Bloxom Auto Supply March & April 2026
Beach Music Show WESR Programming

Member of the

esva chamber