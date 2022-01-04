Updated at 7:45 p.m. Monday, January 3.

Accomack County Schools will conduct a virtual learning day Tuesday January 4. All 12 month employees will work from home.

Northampton Schools will be closed Tuesday January 4 to students and staff.

All Eastern Shore Rural Health Centers will have a delayed opening Tuesday at 10 AM.

Eastern Shore Foot Center will be closed Tuesday. Reopen Wednesday.

Perdue Job Fair has been postponed until a later date.

STAR TRANSIT will be trying to do an 8am start Tuesday January 4 weather and road conditions pending.

Riverside physician practices on the Eastern Shore will open 2 hours late at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4th. This includes primary care practices in Parksley, Nassawadox and Cape Charles as well as specialists in Onancock.

Belle Croft will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 4, 2022. We hope to see you on Wednesday!

Due to inclement weather and road conditions, Project Head Start will not operate in person classes on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. If you have questions, please feel free to contact your child’s family services worker or classroom teacher if you have question