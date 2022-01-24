Accomack County Schools 2 hours late including staff and 12 month employees
Head Start both counties 2 hours late
THE Onancock TOWN COUNCIL MEETING FOR JANUARY 24, 2022 HAS BEEN CHANGED TO REMOTE ATTENDANCE ONLY
The link for the meeting is:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87558088306?pwd=NGE3T1N1NUJHVjN6bWVEa3lGNGJMdz09
Meeting ID: 875 5808 8306
Passcode: 538639
Or by telephone: +1 301 715 8592
Because the meeting has been changed to meet virtually, we have postponed the public hearing originally scheduled for the 24th. Town Council believes that public hearings should be held in person to give every interested citizen equal opportunity to share his or her thoughts. Please stay tuned for the next published date for this hearing. The information for the public hearing is attached for your convenience.