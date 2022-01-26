Due to the anticipated weather , KP Studio has canceled this event that was scheduled for January 31st. Keep checking the KP Studio Facebook page to see when the next paint party will take place.
Related Posts
November 17 Closings
November 15, 2019
E.T. Movie Postponed
August 18, 2018
Exmore Moose cancels January Bingo
January 14, 2022
Closings and Cancellations for Thursday, January 4
January 3, 2018
Local Conditions
January 26, 2022, 3:22 pm
Sunny
31°F
31°F
13 mph
real feel: 22°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 77%
wind speed: 13 mph NNW
wind gusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 7:11 am
sunset: 5:20 pm
7 hours ago
Holland defends mask mandates - Shore Daily NewsAccomack County School Superintendent Chris Holland said Tuesday that he was pleased with his staff’s performance Monday when the Governor’s parent choice mask policy executive order took effect. ...